Applied Biosystems' organizational realignment

Applied Biosystems has announced an organizational realignment, markinga shift away from the previous business unit structure organized around specific technologies to a more integrated marketing and product development structure.

The change is due to the firm's markets becoming more complex and its choices of potential products and technologies having expanded, noted company president Michael Hunkapiller. "Our needs for managing Applied Biosystems' business have necessarily evolved," he said, adding: "our new structure should help maximize our ability to bring new products to market in a timely manner, while maintaining the innovation and product quality that have helped establish us as the premier supplier of tools for life science research."

Under the changes, Stephen Lombardi is named vice president, applications and products, and Robert Jones becomes vice president, platform products R&D; both are new posts. Carolyn Martin succeeds Mr Lombardi as vice president, field operations for the Americas.