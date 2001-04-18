Applied Biosystems' organizational realignment

Applied Biosystems has announced an organizational realignment, markinga shift away from the previous business unit structure organized around specific technologies to a more integrated marketing and product development structure.
The change is due to the firm's markets becoming more complex and its choices of potential products and technologies having expanded, noted company president Michael Hunkapiller. "Our needs for managing Applied Biosystems' business have necessarily evolved," he said, adding: "our new structure should help maximize our ability to bring new products to market in a timely manner, while maintaining the innovation and product quality that have helped establish us as the premier supplier of tools for life science research."
Under the changes, Stephen Lombardi is named vice president, applications and products, and Robert Jones becomes vice president, platform products R&D; both are new posts. Carolyn Martin succeeds Mr Lombardi as vice president, field operations for the Americas.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze