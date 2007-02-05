Archimedes initiates Ph III Nasalfent trial

Reading, UK-based Archimedes Pharma has initiated a global Phase III trial program for Nasalfent, its nasal spray formulation of the painkiller fentanyl citrate, in the cancer setting.
Up to 180 patients are being recruited into the placebo-controlled, randomized study across 43 centers in the USA and Canada. The endpoints will focus on assessments of pain intensity and pain relief at various times up to 60 minutes post treatment. Archimedes noted that Nasalfent utilizes its proprietary PecSys nasal drug-delivery technology to optimize the opioid analgesic's absorption.
