Archimica debuts as global fine chemicals leader

The organization formerly known as the Pharmaceutical Fine Chemicals business of Clariant is now Archimica, and claims to be the world's leading global fine chemicals business focused solely on commercialization solutions for the pharmaceutical industry.
The new business is comprised of virtually all assets and personnel that had previously supported commercial activities for the manufacture of high-tech building blocks, regulatory starting materials, current Good Manufacturing Practice-standard intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients for the pharmaceutical industry.
Archimica will be headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, with manufacturing and technology development sites in the USA, the UK, Germany, France and Italy. It begins operations with sales in excess of $250,0 million and over 800 employees worldwide.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze