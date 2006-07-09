Archimica debuts as global fine chemicals leader

The organization formerly known as the Pharmaceutical Fine Chemicals business of Clariant is now Archimica, and claims to be the world's leading global fine chemicals business focused solely on commercialization solutions for the pharmaceutical industry.

The new business is comprised of virtually all assets and personnel that had previously supported commercial activities for the manufacture of high-tech building blocks, regulatory starting materials, current Good Manufacturing Practice-standard intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients for the pharmaceutical industry.

Archimica will be headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, with manufacturing and technology development sites in the USA, the UK, Germany, France and Italy. It begins operations with sales in excess of $250,0 million and over 800 employees worldwide.