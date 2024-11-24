Sunday 24 November 2024

Archon Biosciences

A biotech company developing computationally designed Antibody Cages (AbCs) to unlock therapeutic targets beyond the reach of existing modalities.

The company emerged from stealth in November 2024, with $20 million in seed financing.

Archon’s platform leverages AI-driven advances in computational protein design that were recognized earlier this month by the 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their ability to create novel proteins with desired functions. Archon directly applies generative protein design to drug development by not only conceiving but readily manufacturing new molecular entities for preclinical investigation.

AbCs are a completely novel class of biologic composed of antibodies combined with a boundless set of AI-generated protein structures that have never existed in nature. Precise control over AbC structure provides the ability to tune both how they distribute in the body and engage their cellular targets with high specificity and potency.

Archon adds $20 million pot to Nobel Prize endorsement
31 October 2024
