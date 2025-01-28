Arctic Therapeutics

An Icelandic drug discovery and development company established in 2015 as a spin-off from the US-based Center for Applied Genomics (CAG).

In January 2025, Arctic Tx announced the successful closing of a €26.5 million oversubscribed Series A financing from a broad syndicate of international investors. The proceeds from the Series A financing will be used to advance ATx’s two frontrunners, AT-001 and AT-004, further into clinical trials.

In 2024, the European Medicines Agency approved a pivotal phase IIb/III clinical trial evaluating AT-001 for the treatment of Hereditary Cystatin C Amyloid Angiopathy (HCCAA), a rare form of familial dementia. The funding will allow ATx to explore the potential of AT-001, an oral treatment designed to prevent the aggregation of harmful amyloid proteins in the brain, in other forms of familial dementia, and eventually Alzheimer’s disease.