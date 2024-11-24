Sunday 24 November 2024

Arda Therapeutics

A biotech company developing targeted cell depletion therapies for chronic diseases,

In October 2024, Arda announced the successful completion of a $43 million Series A financing round.

Arda’s sophisticated single-cell-based discovery engine identifies the specific pathogenic cells responsible for disease and their surface markers with unprecedented precision. This approach enables the development of targeted biologics that selectively eliminate harmful cells while preserving healthy tissue, leading to significantly greater efficacy and fewer side effects compared to conventional treatments. Arda’s platform has broad applicability across a wide range of diseases, including fibrotic conditions such as pulmonary fibrosis, as well as autoimmune and metabolic disorders.

Latest Arda Therapeutics News

Arda’s $43 million Series A to progress cell depletion therapies
9 October 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


