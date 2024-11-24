Arda Therapeutics

In October 2024, Arda announced the successful completion of a $43 million Series A financing round.

Arda’s sophisticated single-cell-based discovery engine identifies the specific pathogenic cells responsible for disease and their surface markers with unprecedented precision. This approach enables the development of targeted biologics that selectively eliminate harmful cells while preserving healthy tissue, leading to significantly greater efficacy and fewer side effects compared to conventional treatments. Arda’s platform has broad applicability across a wide range of diseases, including fibrotic conditions such as pulmonary fibrosis, as well as autoimmune and metabolic disorders.