ARES-SERONO MOVES ON INTERPHARM

Geneva, Switzerland-based Ares-Serono has successfully completed its tender offer and has accepted for payment all ordinary shares of its Israeli affiliate InterPharm Laboratories Ltd validly tendered and not withdrawn at $22 per share, costing the company a total of over $15.6 million.

The company's deputy chief executive Ernesto Bertarelli commented: "we are very pleased with the results of the tender offer, in which a significant portion of the minority shareholders sold their shares at a fair price."