Argentina Launches Health Care Reforms

President Menem of Argentina is set to launch the first stage of the deregulation and modernization of the country's health and social security system, to allow for private investment in the establishment of health insurance and prepaid medicine schemes, according to sources close to the government.

It is understood that the Menem regime is prepared to envisage foreign investment in private health insurance provision, to balance out state provision of health care. It is also understood that this was on the agenda in recent talks between the US government representatives and Argentine Economy Minister, Roque Fernandez.