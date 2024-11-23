Argentine Pharma Patents From 2001

Argentina has committed itself to paying royalties on foreign medicines used by Argentine drugmakers from the year 2001, under a decree issued by the government following the passage of legislation in parliament.
However, the new regime will apply only to products already being manufactured and traded, and new drugs introduced by foreign drugmakers will be subject to agreements between the foreign companies and the Argentine producers interested in manufacturing them under license.
A second piece of legislation drafted by the government concerns patents. This will include the provision that data provided to the authorities for the marketing approval of a new drug will remain confidential for six years. This reflects a compromise, after a two-year-long debate over patent protection, and is intended to prevent future abuses. The patent law will translate into Argentine legislation the broad agreements over patent protection reached in the Uruguay Round of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze