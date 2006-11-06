ARIAD Pharma raises $14.5 million

US firm ARIAD Pharmaceuticals says it has completed its previously announced-underwritten offering of 3,112,945 shares of its common stock. The shares were sold to Credit Suisse Securities (USA), the sole underwriter, at a price of $4.65 each, providing proceeds to the company of $14.5 million, or $14.3 million after deducting expenses.
Credit Suisse has an option, which expires November 18, to purchase up to an additional 466,942 shares. Following this offering, the company has used all of the shares available for issuance under its effective shelf registration statements.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze