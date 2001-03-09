Friday 22 November 2024

Arkansas views three seniors' Rx drug plans

9 March 2001

The US state of Arkansas' legislature is considering three bills tolower prescription drug prices for seniors. One would allow seniors ineligible for Medicaid or without private drug cover to pay $25 to join a scheme overseen by the state Department of Human Services, and for which a federal waiver would be needed.

Under the plan, which its sponsor, Representative Jay Bradford, said should save seniors 25% of drug costs on average, drugmakers taking part in Medicaid would give the state a rebate for prescription drugs used by seniors on Medicaid. They would then pay a discounted price, arrived at by deducting the estimated rebate plus 10.5% from the average wholesale price. The pharmacist would still receive a dispensing fee.

The second bill seeks a study of prescription drug programs in other states, while the third would create a plan to help seniors find free or low-cost prescription drugs from manufacturers, reports the Associated Press.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze