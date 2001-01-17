Armenian govt slams drug price rises

In Armenia, the State Revenues Minister, Andranik Manukyan, hascriticized drug wholesalers and retailers for increasing their prices 35%-40% following the imposition of value-added tax on drugs at a rate of 20% at the start of the year, reports the Snark news agency.

Retailers say they were forced to raise their prices substantially due to the higher prices charged by wholesalers, but Mr Manukyan said those found to be responsible for the increase would be punished. He added that drug prices in Armenia are now higher than in Russia, Germany and France. Pharmaceuticals are Armenia's third most valuable import commodity, but it is reported that no drugs were imported in December.

Meantime, a bill to be submitted to Parliament by April 1 will allow the most needy to get their drugs reimbursed from receipts from VAT on medicines.