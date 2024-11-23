Arthrotec Overcomes NSAID Problems

Searle's Arthrotec (50mg of diclofenac plus 200mg of misoprostol) is effective in significantly reducing the incidence of upper gastrointestinal ulceration associated with the use of traditional non-steroidal anti-inflammatories, according to a review of comparative trial data by Vera Wright, professor of rheumatology at the University of Leeds, UK.

In each of the studies, she notes, Arthrotec was as effective as diclofenac as an anti-inflammatory. However, upper GI endoscopy showed that the rate of ulceration was significantly reduced. In one 12-week study in patients with rheumatoid arthritis, the incidence of ulceration in the Arthrotec group was 4.4% (n=137) compared to 11.1% (n=153) in the diclofenac group, said Prof Wright. This is of considerable importance, she concluded, as it is estimated that between 1,000 and 3,000 patients die each year in the UK of gastrointestinal complications of NSAID therapy.