Artis emerged from stealth in April 2025 with the acquisition of Landmark Bio, a prominent cell and gene therapy manufacturing organization founded in 2021 in the Boston area. The deal was supported by growth equity investor Oak HC/FT, which provided initial funding to accelerate Artis’s mission of building a fully integrated platform for the development and delivery of complex genetic medicines.

The company is focused on advancing cell, gene, and mRNA-based therapies, with a core strategy of reducing time-to-clinic and production costs by addressing key manufacturing and translational bottlenecks. Landmark Bio brings to Artis state-of-the-art infrastructure and expertise in process development, analytical sciences, and clinical manufacturing—capabilities that will remain operational under the Landmark brand while integrated into Artis’s broader platform.

Led by industry veterans Brian Neel (CEO) and Mike Houston (CSO), Artis BioSolutions is positioned to serve as a next-generation CDMO and development partner for biopharma companies across therapeutic areas. By unifying cutting-edge biomanufacturing capabilities with early-stage development insight, the company aims to streamline the path from scientific discovery to scalable, clinical-grade therapies.