Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

āshibio

A privately held biotechnology company developing a pipeline of novel therapeutics for the treatment of bone and connective tissue disorders.

The company was founded in 2022 by company CEO  Pankaj Bhargava and the team at MPM BioImpact.

In June 2024, āshibio exited stealth mode with $40 million in Seed and Series A financing. The company plans to initiate a Phase II/III  trial of its lead asset, andecaliximab, in the second half of 2024 in patients with fibrodysplasia  ossificans progressiva (FOP), a rare genetic disorder characterized by progressive heterotopic  ossification (HO), a pathological condition characterized by abnormal bone formation in muscle  and soft tissues.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest āshibio News

āshibio - armed with $40 million - targets success with ex-Gilead antibody
21 June 2024
More āshibio news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze