A privately held biotechnology company developing a pipeline of novel therapeutics for the treatment of bone and connective tissue disorders.

The company was founded in 2022 by company CEO Pankaj Bhargava and the team at MPM BioImpact.

In June 2024, āshibio exited stealth mode with $40 million in Seed and Series A financing. The company plans to initiate a Phase II/III trial of its lead asset, andecaliximab, in the second half of 2024 in patients with fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP), a rare genetic disorder characterized by progressive heterotopic ossification (HO), a pathological condition characterized by abnormal bone formation in muscle and soft tissues.