The company was founded in 2022 by company CEO Pankaj Bhargava and the team at MPM BioImpact.
In June 2024, āshibio exited stealth mode with $40 million in Seed and Series A financing. The company plans to initiate a Phase II/III trial of its lead asset, andecaliximab, in the second half of 2024 in patients with fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP), a rare genetic disorder characterized by progressive heterotopic ossification (HO), a pathological condition characterized by abnormal bone formation in muscle and soft tissues.
