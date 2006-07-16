Asterand in drug discovery deal for Japan

Detroit, USA-based Asterand says that it has entered into agreements with Mitsui Corp and Toyobo Co to offer drug discovery services to the Japanese market. The accord was signed during a visit to Detroit of a high-level delegation from the two Japanese companies.

Asterand will supply Japanese drug discovery companies with biological samples, data and research services covering a range of diseases, including cancer, gastrointestinal, respiratory, metabolic disorders, inflammatory and cardiovascular, as well as diseases of the central nervous system such as Alzheimer's.

"The Japanese pharmaceutical market is a major developer of new drugs," says Randal Charlton, chief executive of Asterand. "The use of human tissue in preclinical research can shorten the drug development process. However, Japanese drug research companies have limited access to high quality samples and data and this creates an opportunity for Asterand. We can meet the demand through our world bio-bank and our global network of hospitals that provide ethically-consented samples and data for approved research." he adds.