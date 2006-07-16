Asterand in drug discovery deal for Japan

Detroit, USA-based Asterand says that it has entered into agreements with Mitsui Corp and Toyobo Co to offer drug discovery services to the Japanese market. The accord was signed during a visit to Detroit of a high-level delegation from the two Japanese companies.
Asterand will supply Japanese drug discovery companies with biological samples, data and research services covering a range of diseases, including cancer, gastrointestinal, respiratory, metabolic disorders, inflammatory and cardiovascular, as well as diseases of the central nervous system such as Alzheimer's.
"The Japanese pharmaceutical market is a major developer of new drugs," says Randal Charlton, chief executive of Asterand. "The use of human tissue in preclinical research can shorten the drug development process. However, Japanese drug research companies have limited access to high quality samples and data and this creates an opportunity for Asterand. We can meet the demand through our world bio-bank and our global network of hospitals that provide ethically-consented samples and data for approved research." he adds.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze