Astra USA Sexual Harassment Suit Dismissed

- A suit brought by a former employee of Astra USA has been dismissed by a Massachusetts Superior Court judge, reports the Wall Street Journal. Part of the case was said to have come under a settlement agreement, which the employee had reached with the firm earlier this year.
The employee, Pamela Zortman, can amend her complaint within 10 days, the judge said, claiming that Astra violated terms of the settlement reached with her when it allegedly defamed her in speaking about the case in public. Ms Zortman reached a settlement of $100,000 relating to sexual harassment charges against Astra and former president Lars Bildman.
