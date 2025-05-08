Thursday 8 May 2025

Astraveus

A Paris-based biotech company developing cell therapy manufacturing through its proprietary Lakhesys Benchtop Cell Factory.

The company's microfluidic platform enables fully automated, end-to-end production of cell therapies, including CAR-T cells, within a compact system. The technology aims to reduce manufacturing costs and increase efficiency compared to traditional methods.

In May 2025, Astraveus entered a strategic partnership with NecstGen, a Dutch center for cell and gene therapy, to evaluate Lakhesys™ for CAR-T therapy manufacturing. NecstGen will utilize the system at its Leiden facility to assess its potential in reducing costs and improving efficiency. Additionally, NecstGen will produce lentiviral vectors for Astraveus' internal research needs. 

In January 2025, Astraveus announced the successful end-to-end production of CAR-T cells using Lakhesys, marking a milestone in microfluidic-based cell therapy manufacturing. The system integrates the entire process, from cell selection to formulation, within a benchtop device, potentially transforming the scalability and accessibility of cell therapies.

Latest Astraveus News

Astraveus and NecstGen team up on CAR-T therapy manufacturing
6 May 2025
