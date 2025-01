A biotech company developing RNA interference (RNAi) for the treatment of neurological diseases.

Atalanta’s platform of divalent small interfering RNA (di-siRNA) enables durable, selective gene silencing throughout the brain and spinal cord.

The American company is advancing a wholly owned pipeline of disease-modifying programs for Huntington’s disease, genetic epilepsy, severe chronic pain, and other neurological diseases in addition to partnered programs as part of a strategic collaboration with Genentech.