Atlantic Reports CT-1/CT-2 Data

AUniversity of Pennsylvania study has shown the efficacy of two of Atlantic Pharmaceutical's anionic sulfated cyclodextrin derivatives, CT-1 and CT-2, in several non-human models of restenosis.
CT-1 and CT-2 mimic one of the properties of naturally-occurring heparin by binding tightly to growth factor proteins in the blood that stimulate the proliferation of smooth muscle cells, a central component in intimal thickening (Marketletter March 11). They do not possess heparin's anticoagulant properties, which limit the utility of heparin in the prevention of restenosis.
CT-1 is a small monomer and therefore suitable for oral or parenteral administration, but CT-2 is an insoluble polymer. This latter compound may be of use as a coating for cardiovascular stents. The preclinical studies tested the oral and local delivery of CT-1 and periadventitial, outer-vessel surface therapy with CT-2, in reducing intimal thickening after angioplasty or vascular grafting. Intimal thickening was approximately 50% of that seen in control animals, according to UP's Eliot Barnathan, who presented the data. The two compounds also have low potential for toxicity, metabolizing to sugar and water.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze