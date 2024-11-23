Saturday 23 November 2024

Atlantic Reports CT-1/CT-2 Data

4 November 1996

AUniversity of Pennsylvania study has shown the efficacy of two of Atlantic Pharmaceutical's anionic sulfated cyclodextrin derivatives, CT-1 and CT-2, in several non-human models of restenosis.

CT-1 and CT-2 mimic one of the properties of naturally-occurring heparin by binding tightly to growth factor proteins in the blood that stimulate the proliferation of smooth muscle cells, a central component in intimal thickening (Marketletter March 11). They do not possess heparin's anticoagulant properties, which limit the utility of heparin in the prevention of restenosis.

CT-1 is a small monomer and therefore suitable for oral or parenteral administration, but CT-2 is an insoluble polymer. This latter compound may be of use as a coating for cardiovascular stents. The preclinical studies tested the oral and local delivery of CT-1 and periadventitial, outer-vessel surface therapy with CT-2, in reducing intimal thickening after angioplasty or vascular grafting. Intimal thickening was approximately 50% of that seen in control animals, according to UP's Eliot Barnathan, who presented the data. The two compounds also have low potential for toxicity, metabolizing to sugar and water.

