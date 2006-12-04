Atopiclair effective in childhood eczema

UK-based drugmaker Sinclair Pharma says that it has seen positive results in a European trial of its atopic dermatitis product, Atopiclair, in the treatment of children with the condition. The firm added that approximately one third of all prescriptions for the treatment of the skin condition are for pediatric patients.
The product, which has received regulatory approval in both the USA and Europe, was examined as a treatment for eczema in 20 patients aged two to 17, in comparison with an emollient vehicle cream, used by a further 20 subjects.
The results showed that, after 22 days, 80% of those in the Atopiclair group were considered treatment successes, versus only 26% in the control arm. In addition, one patient in the treatment cohort required rescue medication with a steroid cream, whereas seven of those in the control group needed such treatment.
