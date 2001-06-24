Aurobindo offers MSF cheapest AIDS drugs

Indian drugmaker Aurobindo Pharmaceuticals has offered to supplyMedecins Sans Frontieres with its three-drug HIV/AIDS cocktail for approximately $295 per patient per year (Marketletter June 4).
Indian firms Cipla and Hetero Drugs supply MSF with an identical AIDS package at $350 and $347 respectively per patient per year (Marketletter June 18), notes India's Financial Express. Aurobindo director Lanka Srinivas said the offer has already been made to MSF and other groups. "We are also keen on making supplies to the government programs, and our products are being registered in most South African countries," he said.
