Australia Excludes SSRIs From Final TGP Scheme

Australia's Federal Minister for Health and Family Services, MichaelWooldridge, has said the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors class of antidepressants will be excluded from the new Therapeutic Group Premiums Scheme, which takes effect on February 1, 1998 (Marketletter May 26).
Originally, the government had proposed the establishment of base prices in six classes of drugs which are widely prescribed under the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, namely ACE inhibitors, calcium channel blockers, beta blockers, SSRIs, statins and histamine receptor antagonists. However, in October it was announced that beta blockers would be exempted (Marketletter October 27).
A$26 Million "Less In Savings Over Four Years" While exempting the SSRIs would mean A$26 million ($17 million) less in savings over four years, the TGP scheme would deliver close to the original budget estimate of A$560 million ($366 million) over that period, as competition between manufacturers to be the benchmark drug in each category had lowered costs to the PBS "beyond expectations," said Dr Wooldridge, who added that some firms had dropped their prices to the point where for example, all drugs and brands are fully subsidized in the lipid-lowering therapy group. "It's proof that a little competition can go a long way," he said.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze