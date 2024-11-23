Australian Drug Industry Environment "Worsening"

During 1992-93, the operating environment for the pharmaceutical industry in Australia took a sharp turn away from the positive trends which it had been experiencing, writes Bryce Carmine, chairman of the Australian Pharmaceutical manufacturers Association, in the APMA annual report.

At the publication of the 1992-93 report the industry had been optimistic, having gained significant ground on a number of fronts in recent years. However, the signals received from the government last year were mixed at best, and frequently negative. Together with the ongoing tax audits of the industry, plus Australia's comparatively short effective patent terms, he says, the most significant issues impacting the industry last year were:

- all six APMA member companies which failed to secure Factor (f) funding under Phase II of the scheme because of insufficient funding have now changed their investment plans, to the long-term detriment of Australia;