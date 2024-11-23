AUSTRALIAN GM-CSF BLOCKER

Researchers at the Hanson Centre for Drug Research in Adelaide, South Australia, have developed a genetically-engineered granulocyte macrophage colony stimulating factor receptor blocker which may be of use as a treatment for some forms of leukemia, allergies such as hayfever and inflammatory conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis. The researchers have licensed the technology to biotechnology company Bresatec. Bresatec is collaborating with the Hanson Centre to produce sufficient quantities of the drug to allow clinical trials to begin within the next few months.
