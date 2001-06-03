Australian govt Action Agenda for pharma

The Australian government has set up an Action Agenda for thepharmaceutical industry, which Senator Nick Minchin, Minister for Industry, Science and Resources, says is "an exciting opportunity to create a long-term vision for the industry in Australia." A leaders' group, chaired by Institute of Drug Technology head Graeme Blackman, will develop the Agenda by identifying strategic industry issues and recommending actions to address them.
Australian Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association chief executive Alan Evans welcomed the move as "an absolute necessity if we are to continue to have a viable industry in Australia." Much work has already been done by the Productivity Commission to highlight the differences in drug prices between Australia and the USA and Australia and Europe, he said, adding: "the industry is keen to build on this by working in partnership with governments to make sure that the Australian industry survives well into the future."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze