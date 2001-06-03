Australian govt Action Agenda for pharma

The Australian government has set up an Action Agenda for thepharmaceutical industry, which Senator Nick Minchin, Minister for Industry, Science and Resources, says is "an exciting opportunity to create a long-term vision for the industry in Australia." A leaders' group, chaired by Institute of Drug Technology head Graeme Blackman, will develop the Agenda by identifying strategic industry issues and recommending actions to address them.

Australian Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association chief executive Alan Evans welcomed the move as "an absolute necessity if we are to continue to have a viable industry in Australia." Much work has already been done by the Productivity Commission to highlight the differences in drug prices between Australia and the USA and Australia and Europe, he said, adding: "the industry is keen to build on this by working in partnership with governments to make sure that the Australian industry survives well into the future."