Australian industry welcomes price study

The Australian Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association has welcomed thepublication of an eight-country price comparison study by the Productivity Commission, which shows that manufacturers' prices for pharmaceuticals in Australia are lower than in the USA, Canada, the UK and Sweden.
However, APMA president Alan Evans also noted his concern that the International Pharmaceutical Price Differences study shows Australian prices to be comparable to those in New Zealand.
"The focus in New Zealand has been on price, which has had a devastating effect on the industry as a result of reduced investment," said Mr Evans, adding that: "access to medicines for patients in New Zealand is neither fair nor equitable - neither do they have access to the latest and best medicines."
