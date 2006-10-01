Australian state acts on OTC drug dealers

To crackdown on drug dealers, new laws passed by the Victorian state parliament in Australia lowered the threshold for possessing a quantity of pseudoephedrine from 20g to 10g. Pseudoephedrine is extracted from the tablets to make methamphetamine or speed. Possession of 14 packets or more of over-the-counter cold and flu tablets is now a criminal offence.

The new laws are an attempt to stop gangs who buy large quantities of cold and flu medicines from chemists. The new laws also stop children being used for this purpose, as currently it is an offence for an adult to supply drugs to a child, but not for a child to sell drugs to an adult.