Austria's Affiris closes 8.5M-euro financing

Vienna, Austria-based Affiris says it has raised 8.5 million euros ($10.3 million) in a series A round with MIG Funds of Germany as sole investor. The milestone-based investment is split among three funds: MIG Fonds 1 (1.0 million euros), MIG Fonds 3 and 4 (7.5 million euros).
Affiris was founded by two of Austria's most experienced experts in the biotechnology field - Frank Mattner and Walter Schmidt - commencing its operations in April 2004. Richard Westmoreland completes the management team being responsible for finances. Chief executive Dr Schmidt is also regarded as a pioneer of the new Austrian biotechnology scene as he, together with Max Birnstiel and others, founded Intercell in 1998, which has been listed on the Austrian Stock Exchange since February 2005.
Affiris develops tailor-made vaccines against diseases with unmet medical needs and highly-attractive markets. The lead product development is a vaccine against Alzheimer's disease. The vaccine AD-1 is based on the Affitope platform technology and is scheduled to enter Phase I clinical trials later this year. Pipeline projects include vaccines against atherosclerosis and other indications.
