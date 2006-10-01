Friday 22 November 2024

Austrian pharmacy liberalization call

1 October 2006

The liberalization of the Austrian pharmacy sector with the legal possibility of setting up chains could lead to a reduction in drug prices of up to 20% in the medium term, according to a study from the market research organization Kreutzer Fischer & Partner. Its report suggests that savings could also be made on the wholesale margin, which is currently around 10%. In the USA, where pharmacy chains account for 40% of pharmacy drug sales, the wholesale margin is around 3%.

However, most Austrian pharmacists regard the idea of chains as a daunting scenario and they support the retention of the legal position which matches that operating in Germany in imposing a bar on foreign companies setting up outlets.

The market research report rejects the argument made by pharmacists that chains would be unable to guarantee nationwide coverage or that the delivery of drugs with professional advice to patients could not be assured. It notes that American pharmacy chains are in fact able to control the operation of their outlets in considerable detail with prescription-only drugs being supplied only by licensed pharmacists. Opening times are also tightly regulated. The report estimates that each Austrian currently spends 70 euros a year on drugs on average. However, net prices in the UK and France are about 50% below those in Austria

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze