AVEO initiates Ph I trial of AV-412

USA-based cancer specialist AVEO Pharmaceuticals has begun enrolling patients in a Phase I clinical trial of AV-412, its next-generation oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor of epidermal growth factor receptor or HER2. The open- label, sequential dose escalation study will be conducted at several leading cancer institutions to examine the safety, tolerability and optimal dosing of the agent.

In preclinical studies, AV-412 has shown excellent activity in various tumor models and has a toxicity profile similar to other molecules in its class, as well as preclinical activity against tumors that are resistant to first-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors. The targets of AV-412 have been implicated in many significant human cancers including non-small cell lung cancer and metastatic breast cancer.