A biotech company developing genomic medicines that insert therapeutic changes into the genome.

Averna Therapeutics, formerly known as Exsilio Therapeutics, is a biotechnology company specializing in developing genomic medicines using mRNA and lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technologies. The company's proprietary platform aims to insert therapeutic genes into "safe harbor" sites within the genome, enabling durable and safe treatments for a variety of diseases, including genetic disorders, cancer, and autoimmune conditions.

In June 2024, Averna secured $82 million in Series A financing to advance its genomic medicine platform. The funding round was co-led by Novartis Venture Fund and Delos Capital, with participation from OrbiMed, Insight Partners, J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital, CRISPR Therapeutics, Innovation Endeavors, Invus, Arc Ventures, and Deep Insight.

In January 2025, the company appointed Dr. Thomas M. Barnes as Chief Executive Officer to lead its strategic initiatives and development efforts.

Averna Therapeutics names Thomas Barnes as CEO
28 January 2025
