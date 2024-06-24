Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Avextra

A vertically-integrated medical cannabis operator focused on the development and production of regulator-approved medicines.

The German company was founded in 2019 and has since expanded its production of precisely formulated cannabis-based medicines to control the entire value-chain. . Avextra operates across continental Europe through an expansive distribution network of multiple channels and strategically developed assets for these key markets, cultivating in in Portugal and EU-GMP certified extraction and manufacturing in Germany.

In June 2024, Avextra entered into a strategic partnership in drug development with SynQube GmbH. Within this partnership, Avextra will support a multi-center clinical trial at five sites in the EU with a psilocybin-based compound as an industry partner from 2025.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Avextra News

Cannabis-based medicine on the rise as German firms link up
20 June 2024
More Avextra news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze