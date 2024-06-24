The German company was founded in 2019 and has since expanded its production of precisely formulated cannabis-based medicines to control the entire value-chain. . Avextra operates across continental Europe through an expansive distribution network of multiple channels and strategically developed assets for these key markets, cultivating in in Portugal and EU-GMP certified extraction and manufacturing in Germany.

In June 2024, Avextra entered into a strategic partnership in drug development with SynQube GmbH. Within this partnership, Avextra will support a multi-center clinical trial at five sites in the EU with a psilocybin-based compound as an industry partner from 2025.