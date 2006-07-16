Friday 22 November 2024

Avicena initiates Ph II trial of ALS drug

16 July 2006

The Avicena Group, a USA-based developer of novel drugs and therapeutics, has initiated a Phase II clinical trial of two combination therapies incorporating ALS-08, one of its proprietary drug candidates for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (Lou Gehrig's disease). Investigators will assess the efficacy as well as the safety and tolerability of the creatine derivative in separate combinations with the COX-2 inhibitor celecoxib and the antibiotic minocycline in 120 patients with ALS.

According to Avicena, this six-month, multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial will randomly assign them to one of the two combination treatment arms. The study's primary endpoint is the change in the revised ALS Functional Rating Scale, while secondary outcomes include safety and tolerability, as well as additional efficacy measurements related to the ALS-08 combinations. California-based Avicena's lead compound, ALS-02, is also in development for ALS.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze