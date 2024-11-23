Avonex Growth In Second Qtr At Biogen

US biopharmaceutical company Biogen has announced growth in the secondquarter of 1997, driven by sales of Avonex (interferon beta-1a), the firm's treatment for multiple sclerosis.

Biogen's net income in the quarter ended June 30 was $19.9 million, compared with a net loss a year earlier of $9.1 million. Earnings per share were 26 cents, compared with a loss per share of 13 cents in the second quarter of 1996.

Sales in the quarter were $97.6 million, up 115%. Of this figure, $56.4 million was generated by Avonex. In the USA, the product is said to be maintaining its market leadership position, despite increased competition, according to Biogen.