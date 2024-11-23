AWD Integrated Into Asta Medica By Degussa

The development of new drugs within the Asta Medica group's Dresden-based company, Arzneimittelwerke, has been helped by integration within the Degussa group.

Drug research carried out in Dresden in the pre-German unification epoch was controlled through the Germed industrial combine. Scientists were sharply affected by the collapse of the German Democratic Republic since Germed virtually controlled eastern German drug development - such as there was - and production.

However, AWD's integration into Asta Medica meant a sharp reduction of R&D staff from 700 to some 280 before a gradual build-up again could be justified.