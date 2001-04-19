Axcan Pharma launches Canasa in USA

Axcan Pharma of Canada has launched Canasa 500mg mesalamine (5-ASA)rectal suppositories, indicated for the treatment of active ulcerative proctitis, in the USA. The US Food and Drug Administration requested in 1999 that Axcan sold the suppositories under a temporary, emergency measure due to lack of any other source of supply. The firm then successfully completed preclinical and clinical studies and filed for a New Drug Application, which was approved earlier this year (Marketletter February 19). The total market US for mesalamine suppositories was approximately $22 million in fiscal 1999.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze