Axcan Pharma launches Canasa in USA

Axcan Pharma of Canada has launched Canasa 500mg mesalamine (5-ASA)rectal suppositories, indicated for the treatment of active ulcerative proctitis, in the USA. The US Food and Drug Administration requested in 1999 that Axcan sold the suppositories under a temporary, emergency measure due to lack of any other source of supply. The firm then successfully completed preclinical and clinical studies and filed for a New Drug Application, which was approved earlier this year (Marketletter February 19). The total market US for mesalamine suppositories was approximately $22 million in fiscal 1999.