Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Axonis Therapeutics

An American biotech company developing novel neuromedicines.

In November 2024, Axonis announced the successful completion of an oversubscribed $115 million Series A financing, with proceeds being used to advance Axonis’ lead development candidate, AXN-027, through clinical proof-of-concept in patients. 

AXN-027 is a first-in-class oral small molecule designed to potentiate the function of KCC2, a major CNS chloride transporter essential for inhibitory neurotransmission, for the treatment of epilepsy and pain. Proceeds will also enable the development of next generation compounds targeting KCC2 in these and other indications, including psychiatric and neurodevelopmental disorders.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Axonis Therapeutics News

Axonis Therapeutics raises $115 million in Series A financing
31 October 2024
More Axonis Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze