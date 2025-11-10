B-MS' Nefazodone Launched In UK

Bristol-Myers Squibb's new antidepressant nefazodone has been launched in the UK under the trade name Dutonin. Nefazodone is the first of a new class of antidepressants which combine 5-HT reuptake inhibition with potent postsynaptic 5-HT2 receptor blockade. It was first launched in Canada as Serzone at the end of 1994 (Marketletter October 3, 1994), and is also available in the USA under the same trade name. The UK launch is the first in Europe, with others expected before the end of the year.

Stimulation of the 5-HT2 receptor is thought to be related to disturbances of sleep, agitation and suicidal ideation, and B-MS hopes that the enhanced selectivity afforded with nefazodone will increase the tolerability of the drug and patient compliance, without compromising its clinical efficacy. Interestingly, the company refers to the product as a new generation serotonin-reuptake inhibitor - there is evidence that 5-HT2 blockade also has intrinsic antidepressant activity, and nefazodone is somewhat weakly-acting on 5-HT reuptake.

Broader Indications Up to 80% of depressed patients suffer from sleep disturbances as a result of their depression, and antidepressants such as the tricyclics and other serotonin reuptake inhibitors may aggravate this by their actions on the 5-HT2 receptor. According to the results of clinical trials, nefazodone helps to restore sleep quality by reducing night-time awakenings and increasing patients' total time asleep, according to the company. The product, unlike other SSRIs, is licensed for all types of depressive illness, including depressive syndromes associated with anxiety and sleep disturbances.