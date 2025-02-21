Friday 21 February 2025

One To Watch

Bambusa Therapeutics

A biotech company developing bispecific antibodies for immunological and inflammatory (I&I) disorders.

Bambusa Therapeutics was founded in May 2024 and has two lead programs: BBT001 and BBT002, which are bispecific antibodies designed to address dermatological, respiratory, and gastroenterological conditions. BBT001 is set to enter clinical trials in the first quarter of 2025, with BBT002 following mid-year.

In September 2024, Bambusa completed a Series Seed financing round, raising approximately $15 million. This round was co-led by BVF Partners L.P. and Dawn Biopharma, with participation from Salvia GmbH and INCE Capital. Subsequently, in February 2025, the company secured an oversubscribed Series A financing of approximately $90 million. This round was led by RA Capital Management, with contributions from Janus Henderson Investors, Redmile Group, Invus, and ADAR1 Capital Management. The funds are allocated to advance Bambusa's lead programs through Phase I clinical trials and to further pipeline development.

Latest Bambusa Therapeutics News

Bambusa Therapeutics raises $90 million in Series A Financing
17 February 2025
More Bambusa Therapeutics news >


