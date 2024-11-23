BASF Signs Cancer Deal With Mitotix

BASF Pharma has entered into a five-year agreement with Mitotix for the research, development and commercialization of novel anticancer drugs targeting human cdc25, a family of enzymes that play important roles in regulating cell cycling. The deal could be worth up to $48 million to Mitotix, which was founded in 1992 and is based in Massachusetts, USA.
Mitotix has determined that cdc25 enzymes are active only in proliferating cells. Their only known function is to activate cyclin-dependent kinases which trigger specific steps for cell division. "Our research recently established the cdc25 family of enzymes as oncogenes that are overexpressed in many cancers, including breast and colorectal cancer," said David Beach of the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory in the USA, who is a co-founder of Mitotix.
Studies establishing cdc25 enzymes as potential oncogene products were published recently in Science.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze