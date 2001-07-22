Friday 22 November 2024

Baxter gets EU approval for Ceprotin

22 July 2001

The European Medicines Evaluation Agency has approved of BaxterInternational's monoclonal antibody Ceprotin (vapor-heated protein C concentrate) for use as a replacement therapy for patients suffering from life-threatening blood-clotting complications related to severe congenital protein C deficiency.

Protein C is a component in human plasma that regulates the coagulation system and prevents thrombosis. There are two types of protein C deficiency; homozygous and heterozygous. The former is characterized by purpura fulminans, venous thrombosis and/or pulmonary embolism, and the latter is associated with the development of severe, and often fatal, purpura fulminans and disseminated intravascular coagulation during the neonatal period.

Last year, Baxter announced trial data which demonstrated that Ceprotin is a safe and effective treatment for severe congenital protein C deficiency with or without purpura fulminans. The drug was tested for its ability to treat acute symptoms and for prophylaxis, and the regression of skin lesions and dissolution of thrombotic occlusions were assessed. According to Barbara Moritz of Baxter Hyland Immuno in Vienna, Austria, of the 43 treatment courses, 35 were rated by investigators as excellent and six as good.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze