Baxter in flu contract with Austria

Baxter Healthcare says that the Austrian Ministry of Health has entered into a preparedness contract with the company that contains an option to purchase 16 million doses of pandemic influenza vaccine, enough to vaccinate the country's entire population. The three-year agreement provides the Austrian MOH with future access to Baxter's cell-based vaccine production capacity in the event of an avian flu pandemic.
Baxter also is under contract to supply two million doses of H5N1 vaccine to the UK government. In addition, the company is working with the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health, to develop a cell culture-based H5N1 candidate pandemic influenza vaccine.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze