Becton Dickinson Joins Singapore Plan

Becton Dickinson Medical Products Pte Ltd has become the second health care company, after Baxter Healthcare, to join the Singapore Economic Development Board's local industry upgrading program.

The company, which has been producing hypodermic syringes and needles in Singapore since 1989, will assist the EDB in setting up a core group of supporting companies in key areas in the health care sector. It will second a senior manager under the LIUP scheme to help three Singapore companies - Flexible Automation Systems Pte Ltd, Hongguan Technologies Pte Ltd and Mold Technic Pte Ltd. More Singapore companies will be involved as the program progresses.

Launched in 1986, LIUP 's aim was originally to improve the overall efficiency of local suppliers. The program has since been expanded to include manufacturing and the joint development of new products and processes.