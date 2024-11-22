BEIERSDORF SEES SALES AND PROFIT UP

Profits at the north German drugs group Beiersdorf AG have incr-eased at an above-average rate in relation to good sales growth in 1991. The 1991 sales of the parent company rose 9.1% to 2.03 billion Deutschemarks ($1.2 billion), with net earnings up 10.3% to 107 million marks.

Sales improved in all business sectors. Domestic turnover rose 10.4% to 1.59 billion marks, while increased deliveries to subsidiaries abroad pushed up exports by 4.3% to 370 million marks. The company says that apart from sales growth, the other key factor in the profits picture was relatively low growth in material and personnel costs, together with higher earnings from the license business.

Group profits went up 25% last year to 147.2 million marks on sales up 13.8% to 4.49 billion marks. Improvements in the company's structure, especially in the subsidiaries, helped sales growth, with the addition of Juvena and Jobst adding 4.2%.