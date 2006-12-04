Beijing Med-Pharm and Cytokine enter Misopess accord

Beijing Med-Pharm Corp and fellow USA-based Cytokine PharmaSciences have entered an agreement under which the former will conduct late-stage clinical development, registration, sales, marketing and distribution in the People's Republic of China of the latter's Misopess, a second-generation vaginal insert, under investigation in several countries for cervical ripening and induction of labor. Beijing will initiate a Chinese registration trial of the agent, with the expectation that, once it receives US Food and Drug Administration approval, data from this single trial will permit a regulatory application to be filed with the Chinese State Food and Drug Administration in late 2008 or early 2009.
