Belarus' VAT

The Czech Statistical Office says the retail price of health care in the Czech Republic was unchanged from April to March, reports CTK Business News. April's monthly inflation rate was 0.6%, and the price of health care was 4.5% higher than in April 1995.

Czech chemical and drug industry producer prices rose 1.4% in April over March. Average growth in producer prices in the Czech industry overall was 0.3%.

- Drugs and health products were major Czech imports from Israel in 1995, reports CTK Business News. A bilateral free trade agreement signed in late-May will end all customs duties on drugs and medical equipment at the start of 1997.