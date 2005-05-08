Berlex, Premier in new MRI contrast deal

Schering AG of Germany's US subsidiary, Berlex, has been awarded a new contract to provide contrast media for magnetic resonance imaging to members of the Premier network, a strategic health care alliance entirely owned by more than 200 of the USA's leading hospital and health care systems. These systems operate or are affiliated with nearly 1,500 hospital facilities and hundreds of other health care sites.

The new contract extends the nearly decade-long relationship between the two companies. Under the terms of the agreement, Berlex will provide Premier members access to Magnevist (gadopentetate dimeglumine) Injection, the leading contrast media for enhanced MRI. The value of the contract is estimated to be in excess of $40.0 million annually.