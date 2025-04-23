BigHat Biosciences

A biotech company integrating AI and synthetic biology to design safer and more effective antibody therapeutics.

Based in San Mateo, California, BigHat's proprietary platform, Milliner, combines a high-speed wet lab with machine learning technologies to accelerate the discovery and optimization of antibodies with improved biophysical properties and complex functions.​

In April 2025, BigHat announced a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to advance AI-driven antibody therapeutics. This partnership aims to leverage BigHat's Milliner platform to design and develop novel antibodies for various therapeutic areas, enhancing the efficiency and precision of antibody discovery. ​

Previously, BigHat has established collaborations with leading pharmaceutical companies, including Janssen Biotech and Merck, to apply its AI-guided platform in antibody discovery and design. These partnerships underscore the industry's recognition of BigHat's innovative approach to biologics development.​

In July 2022, BigHat completed a $75 million Series B funding round led by Section 32, with participation from investors such as Amgen Ventures, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Andreessen Horowitz. The funding supports the expansion of BigHat's platform capacity and advancement of its internal therapeutic programs toward clinical development. ​

Founded in 2019 by CEO Mark DePristo, Ph.D., and CSO Peyton Greenside, Ph.D., BigHat continues to drive innovation in antibody engineering, aiming to address unmet medical needs across various disease areas through its AI-enabled platform.​