Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

BioCentriq

A USA-based cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO).

Since 2022, the company has been developing, manufacturing, and releasing GMP autologous and allogeneic cell therapies. BioCentriq specializes in early- to mid-stage therapies with an aim to expand to an end to end - clinical to commercial offering. It operates out of two US-based manufacturing facilities. 

BioCentriq utilizes state-of-the-art quality systems, infrastructure, and digitalized processes. Its LEAP Advanced Therapy Platform has been designed to reduce manufacturing initiation timelines by over 50% from industry average.

The company is backed by Green Cross of South Korea, a global leader in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, as its majority shareholder, acquired for $73 million in May 2022.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest BioCentriq News

Syed Husain named BioCentriq boss
19 September 2024
More BioCentriq news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze