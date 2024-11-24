Since 2022, the company has been developing, manufacturing, and releasing GMP autologous and allogeneic cell therapies. BioCentriq specializes in early- to mid-stage therapies with an aim to expand to an end to end - clinical to commercial offering. It operates out of two US-based manufacturing facilities.

BioCentriq utilizes state-of-the-art quality systems, infrastructure, and digitalized processes. Its LEAP Advanced Therapy Platform has been designed to reduce manufacturing initiation timelines by over 50% from industry average.

The company is backed by Green Cross of South Korea, a global leader in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, as its majority shareholder, acquired for $73 million in May 2022.